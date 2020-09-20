“My Commander” exhibit to showcase top photos of Martyr Soleimani’s funeral 

TEHRAN – A selection of top photos of the funeral of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani will be showcased in a virtual exhibition named “My Commander” on Thursday.

The photos have been selected from among the submissions sent to a photo contest of the same title the Revayat Cultural Foundation organized after the assassination of the Quds Force chief in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January.

Winners of the competition will also be honored during the opening ceremony of the showcase.

The photo contest was held in several categories including single photo, series, cellphones and young adults.

Single photos by Vahid Ahmadi, Mohammad Ahangar, Vahid Bayat, Hadi Dehqanpur, Mostafa Rudaki, Morteza Salehi, Abbas Ashuri and several other photographers have been selected for the exhibit.

In the cellphone section, the participants include Mohammad Torkzadeh, Mehdi Imani, Hamed Khalili, Mehran Eshqi and Arman Jafarian.

Majid Hojjati and Mohammad-Mehdi Veral are the participants in the photo series section.

The competition was held with contributions from the Iranian Photographers Center and the Association of Revolution and Sacred Defense Photographers.

The photos depicting various aspects of the nationwide funeral ceremonies in Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman.

Photographers Farhad Soleimani and Ahmad Nateqi are among the members of the jury for the official section of the contest.

Earlier in January, Iranian Photographers Center director Ehsan Baqeri said that the ceremony will surely be remembered as a great national gathering and added, “The sad feelings of people these days, their love, passion and grieves should be recorded.”

Photo: A poster for the photo exhibit “My Commander”.

