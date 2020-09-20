Tehran to host World Peace Day ceremony

TEHRAN – The World Peace Day ceremony will be held in Tehran on Monday, a member of the Tehran City Council has announced.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The 2020 theme for the International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together.” Celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness, and hope in the face of the pandemic.

Every year on this occasion, ceremonies are held around the world, as well as in Iran, Zahra Nejad-Bahram said.

This year, the World Peace Day on Monday is celebrated in the Iran Zamin Hall, and in addition to discussing peace, the book “Women and the Shadow of Peace in the Post-Coronavirus Age” will be unveiled at the ceremony, she explained.

An exhibition of paintings by Iranian children on the theme of peace and several other symbolic programs are also planned, she concluded.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.

In March, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all warring parties to lay down their weapons and focus on the battle against this unprecedented global pandemic. While the message is intended for armed parties, solidarity, and cooperation across borders, sectors, and generations are also needed to win this new fight against the worst public health crisis of our time.

