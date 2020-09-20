Movies from Iran to compete in Brazil It’s All True festival

TEHRAN – Three movies by Iranian filmmakers will be screened in the 25th It’s All True – International Documentary Film Festival, which will open on Thursday in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Coup 53”, a co-production from Iran, the UK and the USA directed by Taqi Amirani, “Filmfarsi”, a co-production between Iran and the UK by Ehsan Khoshbakht, and “Asho” by Jafar Najafi are the films selected to be screened at the event also known as É Tudo Verdade.

While making a documentary about the Anglo-American coup in Iran in 1953, Amirani and editor Walter Murch find an extraordinary and never before seen archive. Documents and 16mm footage recount this story in unprecedented detail, with explosive revelations about secrets hidden for 66 years. From a historical documentary about four days in August 1953, the film becomes a living investigation that exposes the roots of Iran’s volatile relationships with the United Kingdom and the USA.

“Filmfarsi” is a personal journey through the history of popular, pre-revolutionary Iranian cinema. It unveils a rarely seen Iran. Almost 100 films, some prospected among the director’s collection of VHS tapes, are compiled to construct a portrait of a society in rapid transformation. “Filmfarsi” reveals a cinema of excitement, action and great emotions, a challenging mirror for a country that struggled to conciliate religious traditions and the turbulent modernity of Western influences.

“Asho” is about a little shepherd interested in cinema. The routine with his herd is challenging, but the passion for Hollywood and acting allows his dreams to mix in with real life. Asho and a girl, who were promised for marriage since they were small, as dictated by tradition in his village, try to ignore love with their childish tenacity.

Dozens of documentaries from around the world have been chosen to be screened in the It’s All True festival, which will end by honoring winners on October 4.

Photo: “Asho” by Jafar Najafi.

