Centuries-old watermill in Tehran being restored for tourism

TEHRAN – A centuries-old watermill, which is of high importance when it comes to the history of agriculture in southwest Tehran, is being restored to attain its former glory, and to be a tourist destination in a semi-arid landscape.

Located in Robat Karim county, the watermill is still operational and its structure was made during the Qajar-era (1789–1925) and in accordance with the local architecture of the time, using mudbrick, timbers, and mortar.

“This would be another phase for the restoration of the watermill which entails the rehabilitation of encircling walls, carpet bricks of the interior rooms and landscaping,” Robat Karim’s tourism chief Hamid Karimi announced on Saturday.

Watermills were typically constructed in accordance with the then design requirements for instance they featured dome-shaped roofs with high-enough vestibules to allow camels or other livestock to move back and forth with ease in order to convey grains or flour.

