Some $24m allocated to tourism projects in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN – Over one trillion rials (some $24 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to nine tourism projects across southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, a provincial tourism chief has said.

Bibi Hakimeh Welfare Camp, Yasuj gondola lift and water park, and Mugarmun tourist complexes are among the projects being implemented, Rahim Dadinejad announced on Monday.

He also noted that developing tourism infrastructure in the province is one of the province’s tourism department priorities and is being pursued seriously.

Some 22 historical structures across the province have been added to the National Heritage list, while 45 aging monuments have been restored over the past seven years, the official added.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

The province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by the provincial tourism department.

ABU/MG

