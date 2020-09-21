Tehran’s Milad Tower lit up in gold for children fighting cancer

TEHRAN – Milad Tower of Tehran has joined the global Gold September campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer by lighting up in gold on Sunday night.

Milad Tower, in a global event, along with the most famous towers around the world, including Canada, England, Belgium, China, and Malaysia, illuminated in gold, which is the color of childhood cancer awareness.

September is designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to bring awareness to childhood cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14.

The symbolic gesture of lighting the buildings in gold is bringing the burden of childhood cancer under the attention of all stakeholders and citizens that too many young lives are still lost to childhood cancer.

Over 300,000 children worldwide develop cancer each year. If the disease is detected early enough, many of these children can be cured - 80 percent of children with cancer in the high-income world survive. However, in low and middle-income countries, survival rates can be as low as 20 percent, according to WHO.

FB/MG

