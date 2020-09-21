Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 mascot revealed

TEHRAN - The Official Mascot of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 has been revealed.

Ivartito showed his moves and his personality in a digital launch featuring choreography by a local dance studio, FIFA.com reported.

The young stork’s youthful enthusiasm shone as he danced around the three host cities: Vilnius, Klaipeda, and Kaunas, making stops at the dramatic Gediminas Castle, a picturesque Baltic Sea beach, and Nemunas Island, in the heart of Kaunas.

As mascot, Ivartito is an advocate for the tournament and the sport, bringing openness and passion to everything he does. His friendly nature makes him a great team player and his name – taken from the Lithuanian word for goal “įvartis” – is a nod to the fast-paced, high-scoring nature of futsal. The stork has been the national bird of Lithuania since 1973 and is a symbol of the country’s ecological diversity and natural beauty. Storks are also thought to bring harmony, happiness, and luck.

The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 will take place from 12 September to 3 October.