Grossi verifies non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran

TEHRAN — Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has verified the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran.

“I report regularly to the Board of Governors on Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Grossi said in a statement on Monday.

“The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran continue,” he added.

“Last month, I went to Tehran for discussions with President Rouhani and other senior officials. We reached agreement on the resolution of some safeguards implementation issues raised by the Agency. The Agency subsequently conducted a complementary access, under the Additional Protocol, at one of two locations specified by us. Our inspectors took environmental samples which will be analyzed. A complementary access at the second specified location will take place later this month.”

Grossi also welcomed the agreement between the Agency and Iran which he said “I hope will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust.”

Grossi visited Tehran on August 24 and 25 and held talks with senior Iranian officials. On August 26, at the end of his visit, Iran and the IAEA issued a joint statement on agreements and the results of high-level talks between the two sides.

According to the statement, the IAEA and Iran “agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust” to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since January 16, 2016.

Last week, Grossi said that Iran is an important partner of the Agency, saying he hopes the agreement between Iran and the IAEA “will reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust”.

