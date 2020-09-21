Saman Ghoddos joins Championship club Brentford

TEHRAN – English Championship club Brentford have signed forward Saman Ghoddos from French club Amiens on loan with an option of a permanent deal.

Ghoddos, born in Sweden to Iranian parents, played in all three of Iran’s group games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“The 27-year-old attacker joins on a one-year loan deal with a subsequent option for a two-year permanent deal, subject to international clearance,” Brentford said on their official website.

Ghoddos spent over two years at Ostersund under current Brighton boss Graham Potter before joining Amiens in the summer of 2018.

Bees’ head coach Thomas Frank said: “We have been following Saman for 16 months now and it is great to make him a Brentford player.”

Ghoddos featured for Ostersund in the Europa League during the 2017-18 season when Potter led them to a last-32 tie against Arsenal, which the Swedish side lost 4-2 on aggregate.

He scored five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Amiens, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season.