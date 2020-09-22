Meat sales drops 35%

TEHRAN- The head of Tehran Guild Union for Lamb Meat Supply and Distribution, Ali Asghar Maleki, said the sales of meat in Iran has fallen 35 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20).

He mentioned the coronavirus outbreak and also the people’s lower purchasing power as the major reasons behind the meat sales drop in the present year, ILNA reported.

Iran’s deputy agriculture minister, Morteza Rezaei, has recently said that the total production of red and chicken meat is expected to reach 3.5 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

He said red meat production will reach 880,000 tons, while chicken meat output is expected to reach 2.7 million tons.

MA/MA