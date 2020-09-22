Iranian artists join intl. exhibit in Istanbul 

TEHRAN – 22 Iranian artists are displaying their artworks in a group art exhibit with the central themes of peace and women at the Luna Art Gallery in Istanbul under the title of “Color of Peace”.

The exhibit opened on September 19 and will be running until September 25.

This is the third edition of the exhibit with 44 Iranian and international artists displaying 70 works, the organizers have announced.

Sara Asef, Leila Imani, Sohrab Ahmadi, Fatemeh Badri, Kiana Hassanzadeh, Zahra Maqsadi, Puran Ghaffari and Afsanh Nikdel are among the participating Iranian artists.

Photo: An art aficionado visits artworks from the exhibit “Color of Peace” on view at the Luna Art Gallery in Istanbul.

