Garments worth $35m exported to 29 countries

TEHRAN – Iranian garment manufacturers exported $35.19 million worth of clothing items to 29 foreign destinations in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), Mehr News Agency reported, quoting an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

“Iran exported 4,527 tons of clothing to 29 countries in the mentioned period, while last year the destination countries for the Iranian clothing were only Afghanistan, Russia, Iraq, and Yemen,” IRICA spokesman Ruhollah Latifi Said.

According to Latifi, Iranian garments are exported to Iraq, Kuwait, Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Korea, Japan, UAE, UK, Venezuela, Ivory Coast, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Switzerland, Pakistan, Georgia, Spain, and Denmark.

As reported, during this period less than 2.5 tons of the said products worth $514,441 were imported into the country which were mostly entered the country by passengers or via mail since the import of clothing is banned.

According to the chairman of Iran’s Union of Garments Manufacturers and Sellers, domestic units are supplying 70-80 percent of the requirement for clothing inside the country.

“After the ban imposed on the imports of clothing, domestic units are taking all endeavors to boost the quality and quantity of their products in a way that we saw no shortage in clothing market before the new year holiday (early March),” Abolqasem Shirazi said.

EF/MA