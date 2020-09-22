Kabul hosting Iran’s 1st water, electricity specialized exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s first specialized exhibition of water and electricity industry was opened in Kabul on Tuesday, the Energy Ministry portal (Paven) reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the two sides including Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri.

Over 70 Iranian companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the fields of energy, urban services, engineering, and telecommunications during this three-day event.

Speaking in the ceremony, Haeri said: “As the chair of the two countries’ joint economic committee, the energy minister has paid special attention to the expansion of relations between the two countries and has announced its readiness to further develop energy cooperation.”

He thanked the Iranian companies that attended the exhibition despite the problems created by the pandemic.

On the sidelines of this exhibition, several meetings are scheduled to be held with the participation of the two countries’ company representatives, government officials, businessmen, and traders.

In these meetings, the two sides will examine the existing capacities and opportunities for cooperation in various energy sectors, especially in the field of renewable energy.

Haeri is visiting Afghanistan on top of a high-ranking energy delegation and expected to meet with Afghan government officials, including Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Finance Minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal.

EF/MA