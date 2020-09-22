Kenro Izu’s photo collection on view at Steve House in Kashan

TEHRAN – A collection of photos by Kenro Izu, a world-renowned U.S.-based Japanese photographer, is on display in an exhibition at the Steve House in the central Iranian city of Kashan, famous for its rosewater and historical monuments.

Photos from his series “Sacred Places”, “Still Life” and “Blue”, which were displayed at Tehran’s Nabshi Center last autumn, have been selected for the showcase.

“Taking pictures is just a personal experience. To me, it is an experience as a human being, and that is why I call it a pilgrimage with my camera,” Izu told the Tehran Times in October 2019 when he was in Tehran to promote his exhibition.

Born in 1949 in Osaka, Japan, Izu uses his custom-built, large-format, three-hundred-pound Deardorff camera to produce his timeless photos.

“As a human being, everybody has a journey through the passage of life, and I personally try to seek why I am here and what is my mission and what is the passage in front of me. However, I must say I still don’t know,” Izu asserted.

“But in order to observe myself as to where I am, the camera has really been helpful. It forced me to concentrate, and after that I started to keep it in my mind. It provided a real opportunity like a good mirror reflecting myself,” he said.

In 1970, Izu visited New York to learn photography as he was studying art at Nippon University in Tokyo. He subsequently decided to stay and work. In 1975, after working as an assistant to other photographers, Izu established Kenro Izu Studio in New York City, to specialize in still life photography, both commercial and fine art.

All photos in Izu’s series are black and white. He found the black and white photos to be more beautiful.

Hossein Farmani is the founder and chief curator of Steve McCurry’s House in Kashan. He has restored a historical house in Kashan having named it after the American photographer Steve McCurry with a comprehensive collection of photos by Steve McCurry.

The exhibit will be running until October 30.

Photo: Japanese photographer Kenro Izu attends the opening ceremony of his exhibition at Tehran Nabshi Center on September 27, 2019. (Honaronline/Mehdi Azadbakht)

RM/MMS/YAW