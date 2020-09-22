Studies begin for restoring Iran’s first modern university

TEHRAN – Technical and engineering studies have been commenced on restoring Dar ul-Funun, the first scholastic center of Iran which was established in Tehran in 1851.

In order to identify and evaluate the indicators and necessities of the building’s improvement, geophysical, geotechnical and material strength studies are being done by Iranian experts and engineers, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The quantity and topography of qanats (subterranean aqueducts) and wells which have been dug or passing beneath the historical monument; traditional mortars being employed, and strengthens of the bricks, are among other factors being taken into account for the survey.

Moreover, a number of trenches will be carved across the monument and its premises as prerequisite for the vast restoration project, the report added.

For the time being, the Ministry of Education currently assumes ownership of the historical center which is a symbol for the start of modern education era in the country.



Sometimes referred to as Iran’s first modern university, the 19th-century institute was established by Mirza Taqi Khan Farahani (1807-1852), who was nicknamed ‘Amir Kabir’ who was chancellor under Naser al-Din Shah Qajar, appearing to be one of the most capable and innovative figures in the whole Qajar period.

Cultural Heritage experts Parham Janfeshan has said this historic school is a symbol for commencement of modern educational system in the country, and (now) all cultural and municipal bodies should work together in order to complete restoring it as soon as possible.



“The history and identity of the educational system in Tehran is tied to Dar ul-Fonun school and to the name of Amir Kabir, which can be very appealing to domestic and foreign tourists and visitors.”

“Travel agencies and tour operators may put visits to Dar ul-Fonun on their schedules,” Janfeshan proposed.

Established in 1851, Dar ul-Funun has an atmospheric garden that is hemmed by walls featuring Persian poetry inscribed on decorative tiles. Parts of the property have recently been handsomely restored with the aim of making it into a museum on education.

According to Encyclopedia Iranica, the number of students in its first year reflected immediate popularity of Dar ul-Funun, with about 105 students enrolling in seven main subjects.



ABU/MG