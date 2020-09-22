“Reality Is Not What It Seems” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – Italian theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli’s book “Reality Is Not What It Seems: The Journey to Quantum Gravity” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Ali Shahi is the translator of the book published by the No publishing house.

“Reality Is Not What It Seems” is an illustrated book that discusses quantum gravity. It was first published in Italian in 2014 before the author’s bestseller “Seven Brief Lessons on Physics”. It was published in English in 2016 by which time an English translation of “Seven Brief Lessons” had already appeared.

The book’s opening chapters trace the history and evolution of quantum gravity. Starting with pre-Socratic philosopher Democritus through to the ideas of Sir Isaac Newton and, eventually, Albert Einstein, Rovelli puts forward a theory that quantum gravity brings great unity to the universe.

Rovelli then states that space and time, waves and particles, energy and matter are all the same. Rovelli then seeks to disprove the concepts of continuity and infinity.

Rovelli’s work is mainly in the field of quantum gravity, where he is among the founders of the loop quantum gravity theory. He has also worked in the history and philosophy of science. He collaborates regularly with several Italian newspapers, in particular the cultural supplements of Il Sole 24 Ore and La Repubblica.

Photo: This combination photo shows Italian writer Carlo Rovelli and the front cover of the Persian translation of his book “Reality Is Not What It Seems”.

MMS/YAW