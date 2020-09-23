Book City Institute to hold seminar on Rumi, Shams 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Book City Institute plans to hold a seminar next Monday on the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi Shams-i Tabrizi, the wandering sage who later became the mentor of Rumi in the 13th century CE.

Several scholars and experts on Rumi and Shams will be delivering speeches during the three-day seminar named “Around the Table of Shams and Rumi”, the Book City deputy director Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani said in a press release on Wednesday.

Asghar Dadbeh, Maryam Hosseini, Maryam Moshref, Zahra Hayati, Hamidreza Tavakkoli, Shirin Razmju and Samira Qayyumi are among the participating scholars who will be discussing different aspects of Rumi’s poetry and the articles of Shams.

Rumi undertook one or two journeys to Syria, during one of which he met the dervish Shams.

However, he was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit in Konya on November 30, 1244.

For months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

The programs will be available online at the Instagram of the book city.

Photo: A bust of Shams-i Tabrizi near his tomb in Khoy.

