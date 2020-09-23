We will increase range of our weapons, says IRGC chief

TEHRAN — The chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that Iran will increase the range of its weapon and will deepen its navy’s activities.

“We are steadily increasing power here, never stopping, but increasing the range of our weapons and deepening the depths of our navigation,” Major General Hossein Salami said.

He also said the U.S. used to solve its problems by waging wars but it is not capable of doing so anymore.

“The president of the U.S. directly says that ‘I wanted to assassinate the Syrian president’. This means the dementia of a power,” he asserted.

Pointing to the normalization deals that Israel has signed with the UAE and Bahrain, the general said Washington has reconciled reactionary regimes with the Zionists, causing the hatred of all Muslims.

“Such hatred will not remain at the surface, but weapons and Jihad will come out of it,” he said.

General Salami challenged American authorities to walk in any city in the Muslim world, saying they cannot do this “because all [Islamic] nations are against them.”

He said even American citizens are today shouting “Death to America”, adding, “Today in the U.S., there’s nothing but smoke, fire, poverty, racial prejudice, polarization and loss of freedom.”

MH/PA