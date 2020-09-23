J.K. Rowling’s “Pottermore Presents” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Pottermore Presents”, a book series by J.K. Rowling, has been published by Tandis Publishing House in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Vida Eslamieh.

“Pottermore Presents” is a collection of Rowling’s writing from the Pottermore archives, and short reads originally featured on pottermore.com with some exclusive new additions.

These stories take readers beyond the Harry Potter stories as Rowling reveals her inspiration, intricate details of characters’ lives and surprises from the wizarding world.

Rowling also gives readers a peek behind the closed curtains of Sybill Trelawney’s life, and the readers will encounter the reckless, magical-beast-loving Silvanus Kettleburn along the way.

Rowling is best known as the author of the seven Harry Potter books, which were published between 1997 and 2007. The enduringly popular adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione have gone on to sell over 500 million copies, be translated into over 80 languages and made into eight blockbuster films.

Besides the Harry Potter series, Rowling also wrote three short companion volumes for charity: “Quidditch through the Ages” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, in aid of Comic Relief, and “The Tales of Beedle the Bard”, in aid of Lumos.

In 2016, Rowling collaborated with playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany to continue Harry’s story in a stage play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, which opened in London.

In the same year, she made her debut as a screenwriter with the film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. Inspired by the original companion volume, it was the first in a series of new adventures featuring wizarding world magizoologist Newt Scamander. The second, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, was released in 2018.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of J.K. Rowling’s book “Pottermore Presents”.

RM/MMS/YAW



