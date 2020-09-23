Bahram Gharavi among top ten artists at Poland’s Art Moves festival on pandemic

TEHRAN – Iranian graphic designer Bahram Gharavi Manjili has been selected as one of the top ten artists at the 13th edition of Art Moves – the International Festival of Art on Billboards now underway in Torun, Poland.

“Epidemics – a global catastrophe, a punishment, or a chance to reinvent yourself and the world?” is the theme of this year’s competition.

The official opening of the festival took place on September 11 at Rapackiego Square with an artistic performance named “What Is It Worth Getting Infected With?”



Gharavi Manjili’s design shows a quote icon wearing a face mask.

The list of the top ten artists also includes Zoran Georgiev from Germany, Alex Gourinovski from Belarus, Alina Kashitsyna from Greece, Carilla Karahan from Turkey, Erick Ginard & Katherine R. Paz from Cuba, Magdalena Sikora and Piotr Depta-Klesta from Poland, Sichen Kong from China and Teresa Orazio from Italy.

The top ten works are currently on display on billboards in the city space in Torun during the Art Moves festival, which will also be running during October.

The jury panel is composed of Adam Niklewicz from the U.S., Mark Titchner from the UK and Malgorzata Augustyniak and Joanna Górska, both from Poland.

They selected German artist Zoran Georgiev’s design as the most interesting work and awarded him the grand prize worth PLN 5,000 (about €1,127, $1,278).

The festival has been co-funded by the Local Authorities of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region and Torun Municipality.

About 800 artists from 70 countries, including Russia, India, Uzbekistan, China, Macedonia, Cuba and Italy, participated in the contest.

Photo: A billboard shows a graphic design by Iranian artist Bahram Gharavi Manjili that was selected as one of the top ten works at the 13th edition of Art Moves – the International Festival of Art on Billboards underway in Torun, Poland.

