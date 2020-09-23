Director Majid Movasseghi on Videoex panel

TEHRAN – The Switzerland-based Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi was a member of the jury at the 22nd Videoex Experimental Film & Video Festival, which was organized in Zurich from September 11 to 20.

Movasseghi along with Australian art history expert Adam Jasper, who was another member of the jury, judged 36 movies from 20 countries to select winners.

“Past Perfect” by Portuguese director Jorge Jácome was named best film at the event, which is Switzerland’s largest festival dedicated to experimental film and video.

In addition, “Charcoal Alley” by Iranian-British filmmaker Niaz Saghari won a special mention.

“This Day Won’t Last” by Mouaad el Salam, “My Galactic Twin Galaction” by Sasha Svirsky, and “D.^^.$.®.” by Samuel Fouracre were other movies receiving honorable mentions.

Focusing on films and videos beyond conventional narrative cinema, the Videoex festival also has the Swiss Competition section, in which “And a Porcelain Cat” by Juana Robles won first prize and “Membrane” by Max Philipp Schmid was the runner-up.

Movasseghi has been selected as a member of juries in numerous international events, including the 62nd DOK Leipzig in 2019 and the Visions du Reel International Film Festival in 2018.

Photo: Jury members Adam Jasper (L) and Majid Movasseghi (C), and Videoex president Partick Huber pose in an undated photo. (Videoex/Lorenzo Pusterla)

MMS/YAW

