Persepolis will stay in Qatar: Siamak Nemati

TEHRAN - Midfielder Siamak Nemati is sure that Persepolis will stay in Qatar for the next round of the 2020 AFC Champions League (ACL).

In a press conference ahead of the Reds’ crucial match against Al Sharjah, Nemati said: “I think Persepolis are one of the teams that will stay in Doha for the next round of the ACL and I hope that we will leave Qatar later than all other teams.”

“I expect that we will see a good performance from both teams on Thursday, because both Persepolis and Al Sharjah are strong teams in Group C of the AFC Champions League,” he said.

“From the first day we came to Doha, we wanted to qualify for the next round. I just hope this happens on Thursday night and we can make our fans happy by a win against our opponents,” Nemati added.

