TSE experiences another weekly drop of its main index

TEHRAN- TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed falling of its main index, TEDPIX, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX fell 93,000 points, or 5.7 percent, to 1.611 million in the previous week.

The indices of Bank Mellat, Mobarakeh Steel Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Ghadir Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refinery, Iran Khodro Investment Development Company, and Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group Company (IIPGC) were the most traded indices during the past week.

TSE, which had witnessed drop of its main index in five consecutive weeks, experienced growth in the week ended on September 18.

Although, the index had dropped four percent in the week ended on September 11, while it had also experienced a five-percent decrease in the week ended on September 4, a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in five weeks.

While Iran’s stock market has not received any external shocks such as those form the foreign currency exchange rate, inflation, parallel markets, and international issues, some internal factors have caused the recent drops in this market.

MA/MA