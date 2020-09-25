What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings Samira Eskandarfar are on view in an exhibition entitled “I Was Here” at the Tarrahan-e Azad Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until October 6 at the gallery that can be found at No. 41 Salmas Square off Fatemi St.

Painting

* Maede Salar is hanging her latest painting collection named “Man and Novelist Series” in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit runs until October 5 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* O Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sara Nazari

The exhibit titled “Dark Night” will continue until October 6 at the gallery, located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Saye Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Ali Hamidi-Moqaddam in an exhibition named “Reincarnation”.

The exhibit will run until October 13 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Mahin Monfared are on display in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition named “Revelation” will run until October 6 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Drawing

* Negah Gallery is displaying a collection of drawings by Babak Amjad in an exhibition entitled “About Home”.

Amir Zia is the curator of the exhibit that runs until October 9 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Photo/video

* Photos and videos by Maryam Takhtkeshian are on view in an exhibition at the Silk Road Gallery.

The exhibit runs until October 21 at the gallery located at No. 210, Vesal St., Keshavarz Blvd.



Multimedia

* A large collection of artworks in various media by Mahsa Nuri, Sahar Najafi, Hossein Mohammadi, Samaneh Salehi, Alireza Rajabi, Leila Eskandari and several other artists is on display in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Episode 06” runs until October 7 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Afsaneh Golmohammadi, Narges Farahani, Mahshid Riazi, Sara Bakhtiari, Haleh Maadi, Hadis Kalantari and several other artists is underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Flying” will run until September 30 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Artworks in various media by Behnam Kamrani, Farshid Larimian, Roshanak Azizi, Mahmud Saki, Setareh Hosseini, Bahar Alizadeh and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Dropped, But Did Not Break” will run until October 5 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

MMS/YAW



