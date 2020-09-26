Jim Carrey’s “Memoirs and Misinformation” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Memoirs and Misinformation” co-written by the award-winning actor and artist Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon has been published by Tav Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Rana Ghamgosar.

“Meet Jim Carrey. Sure, he’s an insanely successful and beloved movie star drowning in wealth and privilege--but he’ also lonely,” the book says.

“Maybe past his prime. Maybe even getting fat? He’s tried diets, gurus, and cuddling with his military-grade guard dogs, but nothing seems to lift the cloud of emptiness and ennui. Even the sage advice of his best friend, actor and dinosaur skull collector, Nicolas Cage, isn’t enough to pull Carrey out of his slump,” it says.

“But then Jim meets Georgie: ruthless ingénue, love of his life. And with the help of auteur screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, he has a role to play in a boundary-pushing new picture that may help him uncover a whole new side to himself--finally, his Oscar vehicle! Things are looking up!,” it adds.

But the universe has other plans.

“Memoirs and Misinformation” is a fearless semi-autobiographical novel, a deconstruction of persona. In it, Carrey and Vachon have fashioned a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance and fear of personal erasure.

Carrey is a Canadian-American comedian who established himself as a leading comedic actor with a series of over-the-top performances and who won plaudits for his more-serious portrayals as his career progressed.

Vachon is the author of the novel “Mergers and Acquisitions”. His essays and journalism have appeared in The New York Times, Slate and Vanity Fair. He lives in Brooklyn.

Photo: A Persian copy of “Memoirs and Misinformation” co-written by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon.

RM/MMS/YAW