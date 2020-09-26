Iranian publishers attend smart Beijing Intl. Book Fair

TEHRAN – Iranian publishers are attending the 27th edition of the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), which moved to a digital format in the Chinese capital this year.

Dubbed “Smart BIBF 2020”, this year’s event will provide online resources to give publishers the chance to exhibit, network and negotiate virtually, which will be available for a year, the organizers have said.

A number of award-winning Iranian books on Persian literature, art, children, religion and the Iran-Iraq war are on display at the virtual fair.

The Iran Book and Literature House, the Alhoda International Publishing Group, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the Pol Literary and Translation Agency, and the London-based Iranian-British publishing house Candle and Fog are among the participating publishers.

The Iran Book and Literature House has introduced the history of the publishing industry in Iran for the participants in the fair, in addition to introducing top Iranian authors in the field of children and young adults, as well as introducing the Tehran International Book Fair.

Right in line with other major fairs, festivals and trade shows of the publishing year, Beijing is describing its online offerings as being designed “to give publishers the chance to exhibit, network and negotiate virtually.”

Iran was the guest of honor at the Beijing International Book Fair in 2017 and China was the special guest of the Tehran International Book Fair 2019.

The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the major Asian events in the publishing industry, and will be running for one year.

Photo: A poster for the 27th edition of the Beijing International Book Fair.

