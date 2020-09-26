Persepolis determined to beat Al Sadd: Golmohammadi

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that they are determined to defeat strong Al Sadd on Sunday.

The Iranian giants will meet Al Sadd at the Education City Stadium at the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16.

“It will be tough match for both teams and we know how strong Al Sadd are. They have a good coach and are favorites to win the title. But we have also shown that we are a united team,” Golmohammadi said in the news conference.

“Al Sadd are a star-studded team and it makes our job difficult. We need to concentrate on the match in terms of taking our chances. They are an organized team and have a smart coach but we are optimistic about our players.

“Persepolis have great plans and our players dedicate themselves for our goals. Some Persepolis players are suffering injuries and have played through pain in the previous matches. It shows that how important the team’s success is,” the former Iran defender stated.

“Our style is straightforward against Al Sadd since we are well-known for attacking football. We want to make our fans happy and proud in the competition,” Golmohammadi concluded.