Children's museum to be established in Tehran

TEHRAN – Members of the Tehran City Council approved on Sunday the establishment of a children's museum in the capital.

During the last 40 years, no significant project has been implemented in Tehran for children and adolescents, and children have the least private space in public places in the city, Nahid Khodakarami, a member of the Council, stated.

The establishment of the Children Museum, taking into account the current world standards, can make Tehran an attractive destination for tourists, and Tehrani children can be prepared for the future life in an environment conforming to their imaginations and mental abilities, she highlighted.

She went on to note that the children's museums can include environmental, health, imaginative units, as well as confidence-building games, object storage, insect science, social interaction, technology and communication, and more.

In these museums, engaging children and families to discover new experiences to enjoy a better world by improving basic life skills and making learning and continuing education attractive in an informal but serious environment is the most important principle, she added, emphasizing that today, museums are a place to experience life.

According to Khodakarami, the children's museum is established in a natural environment or a sense of security and trust for the growth of imagination, curiosity, and realism.

It is our duty to work to strengthen innovation and improve the future prospects of children, she concluded.

