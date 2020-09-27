Italy’s Linea d’Ombra Festival to screen animations from Iran 

TEHRAN – Four animated movies by Iranian filmmakers will be screened in the various sections of the 25th edition of the Linea d’Ombra Festival in Italy.

“Once Upon a Time in the World”, “This Side Other Side” and “V. Cycle” will be competing in the Vedo Animato, a section dedicated to short films made with different animation techniques in digital format.

“Once Upon a Time in the World” is a Western gunfight and coronavirus vs nurse directed by Babak Beigi.

“This Side Other Side” is a production from Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center directed by Lida Fazli.

The animation shows that we are always so afraid of the other side, even though we are all the same. When a war rips their world apart, a little girl and little boy from opposing sides come together to heal it with their magical crayon. But we all know that’s just a fantasy. Real wars are not so easy to stop; the damage is not so easy to fix.

In “V. Cycle”, director Ahmad Khoshniat illustrates the modern man under attack from various ideologies.

“Under the Walnut Tree” by Mohammad Heidari-Khalili will be screened in Vedo Verticale, a category dedicated to short films of any genre, rigorously conceived and produced in 9:16 format (1080×1920).

The Linea d’Ombra Festival, which will take place in Salerno from October 23 to 31, is an international festival of cinema, organized and managed by SalernoInFestival and supported with the contributions and the support of public and private associations, foundations and sponsors.

The festival is an event that aims for trans-disciplinary interaction to relate different forms of creativity and promote them to the public.

Photo: “Once Upon a Time in the World” by Babak Beigi.

