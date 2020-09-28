General says Iran able to target any flying object in the region

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of Iran's Air Defense Force, has said Iran observes the sky in the region in addition to its own airspace, stating that his forces can detect and target any flying object in the region.

“Today, in addition to observing our own country’s airspace, we observer the sky of the region as well,” Sabahifard said on Sunday, according to Mehr.

He said Iran has made great advances in the fields of radar systems and detection of flying objects.

“In the current year and in the Air Defense Week, we witnessed the inauguration of 30 achievements that were designed, produced, and operationalized by the scientists of this force,” the general stated.

“Most of these achievements and air defense equipment are stealthy equipment and cannot be unveiled through the media,” he said. “Only a limited number of them were unveiled through the media.”

Sabahifard also said serving in the “sacred Islamic Republic of Iran” is a divine blessing and “we are proud of the uniform we are wearing.”

Last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran owes its security to preparedness and vigilance of the Air Defense Force.

“Send my greeting to vigilant staff of the country’s air defense; security of the country owes to preparedness and vigilance of the air defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the Air Defense Force.

The Leader added, “Our religiously devoted people praise your incessant efforts, be appreciative of this.”

On September 2, the Air Defense Force unveiled “Kashef-99” radar, a mobile system capable of detecting small flying objects.

Kashef-99 is reportedly able to detect 300 targets simultaneously within a range of 12 kilometers.

The domestically produced device is a 3D phased-array radar system that is carried on a vehicle, suitable for detecting small aircraft and objects.

