TPO to announce Iran’s top exporters of year

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has finished the process of evaluating the country’s top exporting companies in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) and 50 top companies, as well as six excellent ones, have been selected, TPO Head Hamid Zadboum announced.

According to Zadboum, the process of identifying, evaluating, and selecting the country’s top exporters has been carried out in collaboration with the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

Based on the agreements reached last year, for the maximum participation and cooperation of TPO with the private sector representatives (ICCIMA members) in selecting the country’s top exporters, this organization has tasked ICCIMA with the selection of this year’s best exporting companies on the national and provincial scale and TPO will supervise the process, the official said.

In this regard, a special secretariat was formed at ICCIMA for selecting the country’s top exporters in which necessary meetings were held and public calls for nominees were announced and applicants were registered.

In the admission process, a total of 871 applicants, including 771 firms and 100 individuals were applied for the title, of which 614 companies active in a variety of fields including industry, mining, agriculture, food, and services were finally registered, according to the TPO head.

If the necessary permits are obtained from the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus, the selected companies will be announced and awarded this year on the National Export Day.

EF/MA