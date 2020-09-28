Iran’s “Weekend” tops at KinoDrome Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Weekend” by Ario Motevaqe from Iran stood first at the 2020 KinoDrome Film Festival, which went online this year.

The film was screened in the long-short film category of the festival, which is an IMDb verified short-form festival, filmmaking competition and screenwriting contest, based out of Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

“Weekend” is about the Moniri and Kheradmand families, whose members are at the park for a picnic. After finishing the meal, it is revealed that they are here for something else.

In addition, the Iranian short “12:34” by Bahman Harati stood third in the Experimental Short Film category. The first-place winner was “Lairs” by Emma Penaz Eisner from the U.S.

“What I noticed the last moment before I was drowned was my desktop clock which showed 12:34, but I suddenly woke up and found out it was a nightmare, but then again suddenly…,” reads the film “12:34” synopsis.

The award ceremony went on stream on Sunday and winners in the different sections were announced.

In the Animation category, the first place winner was “Faust” by Marianna Atlas from Poland.

“La Villa Hispana” by Obediya Jones-Darre from the U.S. stood first in the Music Video category and “Elegy for Unfinished Lives” by Adam E. Stone, also from the U.S., was first in the Poetic Cinema category.

The COVID-Flick category’s first-place winner was “Coronalone” by Nigel Gould-Davies from the U.K.

Photo: A scene from “Weekend” by Ario Motevaqe.

