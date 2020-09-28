“Harley Merlin and the Secret Coven” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – The first volume of the Harley Merlin series “Harley Merlin and the Secret Coven” by Bella Forrest has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Tandis is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Zahra Cheflaki.

Harley Merlin can sense people’s emotions, among other things. It’s how she snagged her first job pinpointing cheaters at a casino.

But she has no clue where she got these freakish powers because she spent her childhood jumping from home to home in the foster system, and her father left her with nothing more than a cryptic note.

Then she crosses paths with a terrifyingly real monster, which is when a mysterious and annoyingly arrogant young warlock named Wade Crowley steps in, introducing her to a hidden world of beasts, magicians and covens riddled with secrets, as well as clues about her murky past.

Whether she likes it or not, this new world is where she belongs. But after a disturbing twist of events, Harley quickly realizes that her past is darker than she could ever have imagined.

And that someone in the coven is out for her blood.

With the help of Wade and her new friends, she must figure out who the traitor is and why they’re targeting her, before the human and magical worlds dangerously collide.

Forrest is a lover of fantasy, romance, action and mystery infused stories with twists you don’t see coming. She has sold millions of books since her first novel was published in 2012.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Harley Merlin and the Secret Coven”.

RM/MMS/YAW