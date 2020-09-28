Relief foundation generates 70% more jobs year on year

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation created 53,000 jobs for the deprived over the first six months of this year (March 21-September 22), showing more than 70 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

In the first six months of last year, about 30,000 job opportunities were opened up, Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki, deputy head of the Foundation stated.

He went on to explain that 11,000 job opportunities have been opened with the cooperation of employers who benefited from relief foundation incentive packages such as loans and employer insurance payment.

Some 41,000 job opportunities have been created through the implementation of business plans and self-employment projects, he noted, adding, some of these projects have been created under the guidance of career leaders who are professional entrepreneurs of the country.

In addition to job generation and financial empowerment of the deprived, other services such as building or buying houses, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

FB/MG