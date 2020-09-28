Iranian, Indian travel experts discuss Shiraz history, tourism, and culture

TEHRAN – A number of travelers, tour operators, and marketers exchanged views on Shiraz, its history, culture, and unique travel destinations during a webinar held on Monday evening.

The general directors of tourism from Shiraz and Hyderabad were amongst attendees at the webinar, which was organized by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Indian city, CHTN reported.

The event was also aimed to provide a perspective for potential investors to have an initial assessment of the travel and hospitality market, as well as investment opportunities in the southern Iranian city, the report said.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital. Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists.

The UNESCO-registered Persepolis, once the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire (c. 550-330), is situated 60 kilometers northward of Shiraz. Persepolis is surrounded by many other splendid Achaemenid sites such as the UNESCO-registered Pasargadae; and Naghsh-e Rostam necropolis.

