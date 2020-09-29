Iranian movies to compete in 38th Milano Intl. FICTS Festival

TEHRAN – Several Iranian movies will be competing in the 38th Milano International FICTS Festival, which is dedicated to sports movies, the public relations office of the Tehran International FICTS Festival announced on Tuesday.

The films will go on screen in different sections of the festival running in the Italian city of Milan from November 7 to 11.

The lineup includes “Tsunami” by Milad Sadr-Ameli, “My Dear Bahman” by Mostafa Purmohammadi, “Serik” by Bahareh Afshari, “Shahsavar” by Ali Shahmohamamdi, and “Blue like the Color of the Sky” by Amir Rafiei.

“Tsunami” is about Iranian taekwondo competitor Morteza Nejadi who agrees to be defeated in the 2002 Olympics due to some political reasons, and then he loses everything in his personal and professional life. After eight years, he is called back for another attempt on the national team, but he must face a stubborn, young world champion named Behdad Moqimi who is also known as Tsunami. But there is turmoil in his personal life, too.

“I Am a Bird” by Abedin Mohammadi, “Beyond the Fence” by Arman Qolipur, “Saad’s Olive Tree” by Ahmad Zayeri, “All Together” by Mehdi Yusefali and “Damoon Jungle” co-directed by Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji are also included.

“Damoon Jungle” is an animation about Filoo, a little elephant who lives in the jungle with other animals. He is super kind to his friends; just too kind. His biggest problem is that he is unable to say “no” to the others. Being asked to take on too many unreasonable chores, Filoo always ends up exhausted, but not for long! His encounter with a special mentor changes his mindset completely.

The Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs (FICTS) is the organizer of the event, which was the final phase of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries around the world including Iran.

Photo: A scene from “Tsunami” by Milad Sadr-Ameli.

RM/MMS/YAW