Tehran hosting MINEX 2020 exhibition

TEHRAN- The 9th International Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Exhibition and Conference (MINEX 2020) and the 9th International Conference on Materials Engineering and Metallurgy (IMAT 2020) kicked off on Tuesday in Tehran.

The exhibition and conference are being held under special circumstances and in compliance with health protocols due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Shata reported.

As reported, the opening ceremony of the mentioned exhibition was attended by senior officials from the country’s industry and mining sectors, including the Deputy Industry Minister Saeed Zarandi.

Sponsors and participants in the mentioned events are the Geological Survey of Iran (GSI), the Organization for Development and Renovation of Mines and Mining Industries of Iran (IMIDRO), the Iranian Mining Engineering Organization, the Association of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering of Iran, and the country’s Foundry Industry Association.

The exhibition covers three areas of discovery, mining, and processing in which exhibitors from a variety of areas such as mining equipment and machinery, mining industries, various investor companies, financial institutions, credit, and consulting engineers are participating.

Presenting the achievements of producers and introducing investment opportunities as well as the discovery of new export markets are some of the objectives of the conference and exhibition.

The International Conference on Materials Engineering and Metallurgy also covers a variety of areas including engineering materials, physical metallurgy, extractive metallurgy, industrial metallurgy, casting and freezing, simulation, strategic management, and environment.

EF/MA

Photo: Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Saeed Zarandi cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony of MINEX 2020 exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday.