Tourism ministry introduces new travel credit cards

TEHRAN – The tourism ministry has introduced new travel credit cards with the aim of facilitating domestic travel, as the outbreak of the coronavirus has brought the tourism sector into a standstill.

Each travel card is charged with 200 million rials (some $4,700), which needs to be repaid in 18 months with an interest rate of four percent, ISNA quoted Hossein Arbabi, the director of the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran as saying on Wednesday.

The travel card could be used for buying tours, booking hotels, and buying handicrafts products, the official added.

He also noted that the holders of the travel cards could use the facilities of the historical and heritage sites affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts all over the country following the health protocols.

ABU/MG

