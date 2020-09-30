Tehran reaffirms sovereignty over trio Persian Gulf islands

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected the claims raised by the foreign minister of the UAE on three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, saying such “groundless” comments would not change anything about Iran’s sovereignty over the trio islands.

In a statement on Wednesday, Khatibzadeh said Iran’s sovereignty over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb is “definite” and “irrefutable”.

“All of Iran’s measures have been taken within the framework of exercising its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly have nothing to do with any foreign government,” he said, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

“Such comments and repetition of groundless claims have had and would have no impact on our country’s sovereignty, as they lack any legal validity,” he added.

It came after the UAE’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan rehashed the same story in a speech to the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

He also claimed that his country has legal right regarding sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands, alleging that Iran has occupied the islands in violation of the UN Charter.

MH/PA