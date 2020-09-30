Uraman where roof of a house is yard of another

Photo taken on September 29th shows the bizarre architecture of Uraman rural landscape; each house is built on another’s rooftop, most of which having porch-balconies and earthen roofs.

Situated in Kordestan province, western Iran, Uraman rural landscape is a candidate for becoming a World Heritage site in 2021.

Uraman is considered a cradle of Kurdish art and culture from the days of yore. Pirshalyar, which is named after a legendary local figure, is amongst time-honored celebrations and rituals that are practiced annually across the mountainous region.