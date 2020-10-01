2020/21 IPL season to kick off on Oct.22: report

TEHRAN – The new edition of Iran Professional League (IPL), also known as Persian Gulf Premier League, will reportedly begin on Oct. 22.

Iran national football team will meet Uzbekistan and Mali in two friendly matches on Oct. 8 and 13 respectively and the domestic league will kick off nine days later.

Also, Iran’s Super Cup between IPL champions Persepolis and Hazfi Cup winners Tractor will be held on Oct. 18.

The match will take place at a neutral venue.