Assen Podium Zuidhaege displays works by Iranian artists 

TEHRAN – Podium Zuidhaege in the Dutch city of Assen is displaying works by two Iranian artists from Tehran, Hossein Tadi and Amir Mohammadzadeh.

The two have displayed a selection of their impressive drawings and videos in the exhibition “Art without Borders”, which opened in the northeastern Netherlands on Friday.

Art collector Willem Vugteveen from Assen, who was searching for unknown artists, traveled to Tehran, visited the two Iranian artists and organized their exhibit in Assen at the Podium Zuidhaege.

Tadi represents his artworks, the hands, especially for the exhibition as a tribute to the Dutch sculptor Edu Waskowsky.

Artist Amir Mohammadzadeh is multi-talented. He plays various instruments, composes music, writes poems and is a great drawing talent. His drawing style is narrative.

During their stay in Assen, they are planning to do a second exhibition together with two artists from Drenthe.

The exhibition will be running until November 13, 2020.

Photo: A poster for “Art without Borders” at Podium Zuidhaege in Assen.

RM/YAW