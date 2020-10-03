Book of Leader’s speech for Quds Day 2020 published in Iraq 

TEHRAN – The speech the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made for International Quds Day 2020 has been published in a book by the Iranian Cultural Center in Iraq.

International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year, was initiated in 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, to express solidarity with Palestinians who have been under the Zionist regime’s occupation for seven decades.

In his speech, the Leader considered the dawn of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the subsequent emergence of the Resistance Front to be factors that have impeded the “Zionist virus.”

He said the fact that the Zionist regime, the worst human evil, will be uprooted from the region, despite being supported by the United States and its minions, in the not-too-distant future.

“Without a doubt, the Zionist virus, which is the record holder of human evil, won’t last long, and it will be uprooted,” he said.

“Today is Quds Day, a day created - thanks to Imam Khomeini’s intelligent initiative - to unite Muslims on the issue of Holy Quds and in support of the oppressed people of Palestine. It has played an important role in this regard for several decades now, and God willing, it will continue to do so in the future as well. Nations welcomed Quds Day and considered it to be a religious obligation to hold up the flag for Palestine’s liberation. The main policy of the arrogant powers and Zionism is to push aside the issue of Palestine in the minds of Muslim communities and to cause it to fade into oblivion,” reads part of the Leader’s message.

“The most urgent responsibility in this regard is fighting this treachery, which is conducted by the enemy’s political and cultural mercenaries in Islamic countries. The truth is that an issue as important as Palestine is not something that the pride, self-esteem and increasing intelligence of Muslim nations will allow to sink into oblivion, even if the Americans, other domineering powers and their regional minions use all their money and power to achieve this goal,” the message added.

Photo: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

RM/MMS/YAW



