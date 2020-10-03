What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of cartoons by Kambiz Derambakhsh, Davud Shahidi, Hassan Karimzadeh, Mehdi Karimzadeh Dian and Arvin is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Meaning of Distance” will continue until October 23 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Painting/sculpture

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by a group of artists, including Sadeq Adham, Alireza Puya, Sina Nayyeri, Hossein Tamjid, Mehdi Dashti and Sara Keshmiri.

The exhibit runs until October 21 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition titled “Turbulence and Quietude” displays sculptures and paintings by Giti Seif at Shirin Gallery 1.

Shirin Gallery 2 is also showcasing sculpture by Nasrin Shapuri-Azar in an exhibition named “Another Narrative”.

Both exhibits will run until October 27 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Keyvan Roshanbin is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Two” will continue until October 20 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Drawing

* Dastan Basement Gallery is displaying drawings by Yashar Salahi in an exhibition entitled “Solitude”.

The exhibit will be running until October 23 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Drawings by Shaya Shahrestani are currently on view in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Original Narrative” will be running until October 16 at the gallery that can be found at 1/69 Sepand St. off Azodi St., Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing/painting

* Drawings by Leili Rashidi are currently on display in an exhibition at Etemad Gallery 1.

Etemad Gallery 2 is also showcasing an exhibition of paintings by Samira Hodai.

The exhibitions will be running until October 20 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.



Painting/calligraphic painting

* Painting and calligraphic painting by Mahsa Qasemi, Reza Shah-Hosseini and Ali Mazarei are on view in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit named “Trouble” will run until October 7 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Painting/photo

* Paintings and photos by a group of artists, including Hooman Bayat, Amir Asgharzadeh, Barana Bayat, Negar Azizian, Hamed Norusi and Reza Alizadeh, are on display in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until October 21 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.



Multimedia

* Mohsen Gallery is playing host to an exhibition displaying a collection of artworks in various media by Mahsa Parvizi, Dorsa Asadi and Mohsen Rafei.

The exhibit runs until October 30 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

