Exports from small industrial units up 16.7% in 6 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Iranian small-sized industrial units has increased 16.7 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) from the same period of time in the past year, according to the deputy head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).

Asghar Mosaheb announced that the mentioned units have exported commodities worth $1.74 billion during the first half of the current year, while the figure was $1.49 billion in the first half of the previous year, IRNA reported.

The official said this growth has been achieved despite the coronavirus outbreak and closing of borders during the early months of the pandemic.

He mentioned Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and India as the major export destinations of the products in a row, and said foodstuffs, steel and plastic containers, and chemical products have been the major exported items during the first six months of this year.

He said the exports have been conducted by 430 units.

Khorasan Razavi, Tehran, East Azarbaijan, Fars, and Yazd were the provinces accounting for the major part of the exports in the first half, the official added.

