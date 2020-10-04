Resistance Theater Festival unveils lineup for children’s section 

TEHRAN – Ten children’s plays will be performed during the 17th Resistance Theater Festival in Tehran as the organizers announced the performances for the children’s category.

The performances include “The Generals” written by Amir Mashhadi-Abbas, who is also the director of the play. “Courage or Truth” will be directed by Seyyed Javad Rahimzadeh and “That Man Came” will be staged by Omid Niyaz.

Also included are “Tear of a Doll”, which will be staged by directors Hajar Jaan-Nejad and Leila Yadollahzadeh, and “Pedal Up Man”, which will be performed by director Hiam Ahmadi’s troupe.

“Over Time” by director Hossein Asadi, “Wish of a Blind Mouse” by Vahid Nafar, “Alley of Brazilians” by Mohammad Esmaeilzadeha, “Where Is Mouse, Where Is Cat” by Farzad Lebasi and “Thief of the Lullabies” by Arash Sharifzadeh are also on the list.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater organizes the festival every year in collaboration with several other institutions.

This year’s festival is scheduled to be held during November or December.

The 17th edition of the festival has established an award named after Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Due to the importance of the resistance issue and the need to promote the teachings of the popular figure of Iran’s resistance culture and the leader of the resistance front, Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, we plan to honor a top play with an award named after Hajj Qassem Soleimani this year for the first time,” Hamid Nili, the director of the festival has said.

“The award will be presented in the next editions of the festival to represent its organizers’ committed devotion to the divine commander,” he added.

Soleimani was martyred during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3. Thereafter, several other cultural events in Iran have also established awards in memory of the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Photo: Members of a theater troupe perform “Thief of the Lullabies” by Arash Sharifzadeh.

