Azar field produces 30m barrels of oil in early production phase

TEHRAN – The cumulative production of Iran’s Azar oil field, which is still in its early production phase, has reached over 30 million barrels, Keyvan Yarahmadi, operator of the field development project announced.

As reported by ILNA, with over 97 percent of physical progress, the field's development project is expected to complete in the near future and the field will be fully operational, according to Yarhamdai.

The official noted that the agreement for the development of the mentioned field was signed back in July 2017, between Russia’s Gazprom and Iran’s Oil Industries' Engineering and Construction Company (OIEC), and in December 2017, the two companies submitted their joint plan to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to develop the field.

In the early production phase, nine wells have been drilled and 129 kilometers of pipelines have been constructed, Yarahmadi added.

According to the official, over 75 percent of the equipment used in the said project is domestically-made and 55 percent of the workforce were also locals.

With the first phase of the development project completed, the field’s output capacity will reach 65,000 barrels per day, Shana reported.

As there is still no processing installation at the place of this filed, its output is going to be sent to the processing facilities of Dehloran oil field through a 120-km pipeline.

The field is developed jointly by OIEC and Oil Industry Pension Fund Investment Company (OPIC) under the supervision of Iran's Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC).

With 2.5 billion barrels of oil reserve, Azar field is located in Iran's western region of Mehran along the border with Iraq.

