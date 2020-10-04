IranAir launches first Germany flight after six months

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier, IranAir, has resumed flights to Germany after more than six months of hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Berlin, the airline operated its first direct flight to Germany on Saturday, after the route was closed in mid-February, Mehr reported.

IranAir currently operates flights to England, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Austria, and the UAE.

Many flights to Europe were postponed after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

