Iran’s Shiraz applies for World Book Capital 2022

TEHRAN – Shiraz, the hometown of Persian poets Hafez and Sadi that is Iran’s 2020 Book Capital, has applied for the title “World Book Capital” in 2022, Shiraz Mayor Heidar Eskandarpur has announced.

“Shiraz enjoys a lofty literary environment, and it has the potential to shine as the World Book Capital, and we hope that the city will receive the title,” Eskandarpur said in a recent press conference.

Every year, UNESCO convenes delegates from the International Publishers Association and the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) to grant the title of the World Book Capital to one city.

The Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur was named World Book Capital for the year 2020, and the Georgian capital Tbilisi was confirmed as World Book Capital 2021.

Eskandarpur also said that the people of Shiraz have a long history in the culture of peace and friendship rooted in their cultural thinking.

These days in which the world is dealing with war and turmoil, the peaceful position and attitudes of the people of Shiraz enjoy a higher status.

He also noted that a bill with 26 plans promoting books and book reading has been prepared for establishing new potentials for Shiraz.

196 countries are competing for the 2022 title.

Shiraz will also remain Iran’s Book Capital for 2021.

To promote reading, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in collaboration with several cultural organizations, including the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, selects an Iranian city as book capital every year.

Iran’s 2020 Book Capital is Shiraz, the hometown of Hafez and Sadi that also houses the tombs of the great Persian classical poets.

In addition, ten villages across the country are selected as Book Loving Villages of the Year.

Iran’s 2020 Book Loving Villages are Zavarom in North Khorasan Province, Vadeqan in Isfahan Province, Seyyedabad in West Azarbaijan, Bonegaz in Bushehr Province, Alavieh in Fars Province, Kheirabad in Kohkiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Khorshid in Mazandaran Province, Isin in Hormozgan Province, Seyyedshahab in Hamedan Province and Gerdkuh in Yazd Province.

Photo: Mausoleum of Hafez in Shiraz.

RM/MMS/YAW