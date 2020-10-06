Trump v. Biden: The evil of two lessers

Earlier I discussed the shame of the nation in America, a bipartisan conspiracy against peace, equity, justice and the rule of law. I noted Benjamin Franklin’s warning to the nation’s founders on the uncertainty of whether the newly created republic would last into “remote futurity.” Asked if a republic or monarchy was formed, he responded: “A republic if you can keep it.”

A modern-day Diogenes would search in vain for the likes of him, I said in my article, a figure with the wisdom of the ages, an observer in Philadelphia, not a delegate.

The notion espoused long ago and now that “all men (and women) are created equal” is a meaningless figure of speech, belying how things are in a nation governed of, by, and for the privileged few at the expense of most others — how it’s been from inception in America.

I noted that the republic was flawed from birth, that today we’d call the founders a Wall Street crowd. African-Americans were considered property, not people until the 14th Amendment (1868) granted citizenship to everyone “born or naturalized in the United States,” including former slaves — everyone granted “equal protection under the laws” in name only. The 15th Amendment granted all citizens of voting age the right to exercise their franchise — with no exception “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Women were excluded until the 19th Amendment in 1920. So have been countless numbers of disenfranchised citizens from the nation’s inception to now — for invented reasons, not legitimate ones. The right to vote is at the discretion of individuals who run the country — overriding the law of the land.

Throughout U.S. history, there were brief moments of fairness during the progressive movement of late 19th/early 20th century, the New Deal, Fair Deal, and Great Society.

Trilateralism countered what dark forces running things called a “crisis of democracy” — meaning too much of it they wanted replaced with dirty business, as usual, that’s been de facto reality for most of the last half century, notably since the neoliberal 90s, especially in the new millennium.

“On major domestic and geopolitical issues, both figures are flip sides of each other.” America is more police state than democracy, its inner-city streets battlegrounds, Blacks, other people of color, and the poor of all races, creeds, and colors treated like fifth column threats.

The federal income tax was all about having the public pay interest to bankers on America’s debt. As long as private interests control the nation’s money, debt entrapment will continue – along with booms, busts, inflation, deflation, instability, and crises. The 1913 Federal Reserve Act empowering bankers to control the nation’s money was the most destructive legislation in U.S. history — an issue I discussed in my book titled: “How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War.”

The road to hell especially from the Clintons to Bush/Cheney, to Obama, and now Trump seeking a second time around has been paved with pure evil intentions.

I wrote about the denouement of freedom in police state America post-9/11, the mother of all state-sponsored false flags. It was exceeded this year by manufactured pandemic and economic collapse that’s been all about transferring unprecedented amounts of wealth from ordinary people to privileged interests, letting corporate favorites gain greater power by eliminating competition, and convincing most Americans to sacrifice their civil liberties by accepting voluntary house arrest, falsely promoting it as a way to protect public health.

Both right wings of the one-party state are responsible for growing tyranny in the nation’s fantasy democracy — conditions today more dismal and disturbing than ever before.

Plutocrats, oligarchs, and kleptocrats never had things better. Protracted main street depression conditions affect most others at a time when the remnants of social justice are on the chopping block for elimination altogether no matter which wing of one-party state rule runs things.

For young people, it’s the wrong time to be growing up in America. Days earlier, the Wall Street Journal said “MBAs are usually swimming in job offers by now. Not this year.” Likely not next year or the one after, perhaps not for years to come. The Journal noted that “(t)raditional recruiters of business school graduates are nowhere to be found this fall.” The job market for new grads in the U.S. is more dismal than any time in decades.

In mid-September, the South China Morning Post asked if Beijing favors Trump or Biden in November. Will one “make a difference” over the other? Is one candidate the “lesser of two evils” or is it “too late to reset relations?” The notion believed by some that a Biden presidency offers a “return to normalcy” after four tumultuous years of Sino-U.S. relations under Trump is unrealistic wishful thinking.

On major domestic and geopolitical issues, both figures are flip sides of each other. They’ll continue policies written in stone by dark forces running things, the nation’s power elites that assure continuity following all elections.

There may or may not be what geopolitical analyst Pang Zhongying called “a fleeting window of opportunity for both sides to climb down from the cold war-like confrontation, whoever wins the White House.” Trump once hailed what he called “tremendous progress in (U.S.) relation(s)” with China — shifting from “my good friend” Xi Jinping to a reinvented “yellow peril.” Both wings of the U.S. one-party state consider China public enemy number one.

Whether Trump or Biden wins in November, U.S. policy toward China and all other nations free from its control is highly likely to remain at least largely unchanged. Along with China, it’s notably true about U.S. policy toward Russia and Iran. These three sovereign nations are more able to challenge U.S. rage for controlling planet earth, its resources, and populations than any others. Hegemons don’t change spots when batons are passed from one leader to another. All sovereign independent nations are on Washington’s target list for regime change whether Republicans or Dems are in charge.

When presidential and/or congressional elections are held, dirty business as usual continuity is assured every time. My advice to Americans is vote independent to make a statement or stay home.



Stephen Lendman is an author, political analyst and radio host. He was awarded the Mexican Press Club's International Investigatory Journalism Award in 2011 in an awards ceremony televised throughout Latin America. His books include “How Wall Street Fleeces America” and “Banker Occupation”.